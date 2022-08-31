Allison Transmission Opens Hydrogen Fuel Cell, CNG Vehicle Testing Center

Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle (EV) propulsion solutions, has opened up hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing at its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center.

“Manufacturers of electric vehicles, including battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and electric hybrid systems, are recognizing the value of reducing product development and validation timelines by utilizing Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center to assess their vehicles in a controlled thermal environment capable of simulating a broad range of duty cycles,” says David Proctor, general manager of the center. “We are excited to expand the facility’s capabilities to support our OEM partners as they develop and optimize alternative fuel offerings intended to reduce emissions.”

As part of Allison’s goal to support the development and deployment of alternative fuel vehicles that reduce emissions, the company has completed the installation of two phases of hydrogen capabilities. Phase one provides the ability to safely detect and manage hydrogen gas or flames in the test cell. This same system is also capable of detection and management of CNG power plants. Phase two includes a low pressure, constant supply of hydrogen directly fed into the vehicle’s fuel cell, providing extended test runs while minimizing downtime for re-fueling.

Allison recently collaborated with one of its OEM partners to successfully complete testing of the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. Additional OEMs are scoping fuel cell vehicle testing projects for later this year. The facility now has the capabilities to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell.

The 60,000-square-foot facility offers the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location that can replicate the extreme environments to solidify dependable, reliable, repeatable, secure results.