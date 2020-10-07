Allison Transmission Launches New Series of Zero-Emission Electric Axles

Allison Transmission, a manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, has launched eGen Power, the company’s new series of fully integrated zero-emission electric axles.

The eGen Power product family will be the second product offering under the recently announced Allison eGen portfolio of fully electric and hybrid-electric propulsion solutions. Allison will launch the eGen Power 100D, capable of a 23,000 lb GAWR, as the first electric axle variant within the eGen Power series of products.

eGen Power electric axles will be manufactured in Allison’s recently completed 110,000 square foot electric axle development and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich.

“Allison is continuing to build our electrification product portfolio under the Allison eGen brand, and we continue to advance those products through collaborative validation programs with truck original equipment manufacturers globally,” says Branden Harbin, managing director of global marketing at Allison Transmission. “Our promise to our customers is to provide reliable and valued propulsion solutions to enable our customers to work more efficiently. We plan to continue to be a propulsion solution provider of choice, regardless of power source or propulsion type.”

The eGen Power 100D features two electric motors capable of generating 200 kW of continuous power each, or 400 kW in total, with a peak combined power of 550 kW. The eGen Power 100D also integrates a two-speed transmission into the central housing. The two-speed transmission facilitates a high starting gradeability, top speed and efficiency as well as an optional differential lock. This efficiency advantage translates to increased range capability or a reduction in battery pack size, optimizing the economic value the eGen Power electric axles deliver.