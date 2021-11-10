Allison Transmission Completes Electric Axle Production Assembly Line

Allison Transmission has completed the installation of a new e-axle production assembly line at Allison’s electric axle development and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich.

This production line integrates automated assembly features and will manufacture Allison’s eGen Power series of fully integrated electric axles, as Allison prepares to progressively increase output of pilot builds.

“The completion of the new assembly line and expansion of our e-axle manufacturing capabilities marks a crucial step in bringing Allison’s eGen Power Series of electric axles to market,” says John Coll, senior vice president of global marketing, sales and service at Allison Transmission. “Through implementing this industry-leading manufacturing and development infrastructure, we will ensure eGen Power e-axles deliver the same uncompromising quality, reliability, durability and performance our customers have come to expect from our fully automatic transmission and electric hybrid propulsion solutions.”

In addition to the production assembly line, Allison has also completed the installation of an e-axle-specific build verification test protocol. Each e-axle will complete a series of tests to verify every system is functioning to specified performance levels. The test system will ensure that each eGen Power e-axle is manufactured and tested to Allison’s exacting production standards before it ships. Allison has also made investments in e-Axle dynamometer equipment to support fast, repeatable and reliable engineering development and design validation.

The Auburn Hills facility is capable of building all products in the eGen Power product portfolio. This includes the eGen Power 100D for heavy-duty 6×2 applications, and the eGen Power 130D, which is targeted for European and Asia Pacific applications where a 13-ton gross axle weight rating is required. The facility will also manufacture the 100S, which addresses heavy-duty 6×4 tractors and heavy-duty, tandem-axle straight trucks, as well as medium-duty truck and school bus applications.