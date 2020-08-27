Allison, IndyGo Partner on Deployment of Electric Hybrid Buses

Allison Transmission, a global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, has partnered with IndyGo, the Indianapolis Transportation Corp., where Allison will supply its next-generation electric hybrid propulsion solutions for transit buses as part of a 27-unit bus procurement.

The Allison H 40 EP will be paired with the Cummins B6.7 in 24 of the 27 Gillig buses. In addition, IndyGo, Allison and Cummins are partnering to integrate Allison’s new electric hybrid propulsion system, eGen Flex into three of IndyGo’s new buses.

The eGen Flex Max specified by IndyGo will enable pure electric (engine off) operation for up to 10 miles on any route, at any time, without capital infrastructure investment in charging stations. The eGen Flex system is Allison’s initial product offering under its recently announced eGen portfolio of electric and hybrid electric propulsion solutions.

“By integrating eGen Flex-equipped buses into their fleet, IndyGo has demonstrated to our community that they are committed to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing the quality of life in our community, protecting the environment and minimizing their total cost of ownership,” says Rohan Barua, vice president of North America sales at Allison Transmission.

“We are very pleased to continue our long-term partnership with IndyGo and look forward to the innovation this collaboration will deliver to our community,” Barua adds.

The eGen Flex system is capable of improving fuel economy by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus, and it has the ability to operate accessories such as air conditioning and electric heat at their optimal efficiency with clean and quiet electric power. Moving these accessories to electric power also reduces the strain on the engine. These capabilities combine to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

The eGen Flex can also eliminate engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers, in dense pedestrian areas and in zero-emission zones and bus depots, enhancing the quality of life. The electric vehicle operation in zero-emission zones and bus depots through the use of geo-fencing reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, helping to protect the environment.

