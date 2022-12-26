Alexander Dennis Picks Up Order for 50 Double-Deck Electric Buses

Alexander Dennis Ltd., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has received an order for an additional 50 zero-emission double-deck buses from Transport for Greater Manchester, doubling the total on order for the franchised Bee Network bus system to 100.

These additional 50 British-built electric buses will enter service in parts of Bury, Rochdale and Oldham when the second tranche of franchising launches there in April 2024, delivering a cleaner, more environmentally friendly bus fleet for another part of Greater Manchester. The buses will be funded from the government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The new buses, which are a new order adding to NFI’s backlog, follow an initial procurement of 50 buses for the first tranche of Bee Network services in Wigan and Bolton from September 2023, for which Go North West and Diamond has been confirmed as the appointed operator.

“This repeat order from Transport for Greater Manchester is a great recognition of the value added by our zero-emission buses, which will be built in the North of England at our factory in Scarborough and supported locally from our AD24 aftermarket hub in Skelmersdale,” states Paul Davies, president and managing director of Alexander Dennis. “With a total of 100 electric buses now on order from Alexander Dennis for the Bee Network, we are looking forward to helping to transform the public transport experience in the region.”

“There is strong momentum towards the delivery of the Bee Network – an integrated London-style transport system – and bus franchising alongside our Metrolink trams means we have a solid foundation to build from,” says Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester. “High demand for safe, reliable and affordable public transport in the region will only increase as we progressively join up our fares, ticketing and information systems to make using public transport easier and more accessible for everyone.”

“We are also developing major schemes at pace, with more than £100m worth of projects currently being progressed, including dozens of new electric buses, plans for new quality bus routes and various projects that will significantly improve the travelling experience for passengers,” Everitt continues.