Alexander Dennis, BYD Supply National Express with Electric Buses

Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) and BYD Europe say their electric vehicle partnership has supplied the first of 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double-deckers to National Express West Midlands, an intercity and inter-regional coach operator providing services throughout the U.K.

The buses are charged entirely by renewable energy and utilize a stationary battery system to balance the load on the electricity grid.

The 10.9 m long buses offer extra legroom for the 65 seated passengers as well as USB chargers, free wi-fi and other amenities. An advanced heat pump system ensures that heating power is supplied efficiently from the main batteries without undue impact on the operational range.

“At National Express, zero-emission is not the future – it’s the here-and-now. Our bus fleet will be zero-emission by 2030, and we’re very proud to bring fully electric buses to the people of the West Midlands. I’d like to thank all the drivers, trainers, engineers and managers who have worked so hard behind the scenes to make this happen,” says Tom Stables, managing director of National Express U.K.

The first 19 of these zero-emission buses have now entered service in Birmingham, where the operator’s 80-year old Yardley Wood garage has been retrofitted with plug chargers for each bus along with a stationary battery, provided by Zenobe Energy, that balances the load on the grid.

Ten more vehicles will be introduced in Coventry in the fall. The investment has been supported with a £3 million grant from the U.K.’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV zero-emission double-decker was launched just over a year ago, offering easy electrification for busy bus routes. Over 250 have been sold to date and two-thirds of them are already in service in U.K. cities.

ADL is a subsidiary of independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global company specializing in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

Photo: National Express Group, which operates some 1,600 buses and 1,800 coaches in the U.K., has pledged to switch to zero-emission vehicles