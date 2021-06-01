Albertsons Achieves Inaugural Zero-Emission Refrigerated Grocery Delivery

Albertsons Companies, the second-largest grocery chain in the U.S., has received two Volvo VNR Electric trucks at its distribution center in Irvine, Calif.

The VNR Electric models from Volvo Trucks North America are the first zero tailpipe emission, battery-electric Class 8 trucks to be deployed in Albertsons’ company-wide fleet and will be serving Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores in Southern California. Albertsons procured electric-powered transport refrigeration units from Advanced Energy Machines (AEM) to pair with its Volvo VNR Electrics, enabling the first commercial 100% zero-emission grocery delivery with a Class 8 truck in the U.S. This inaugural delivery, which took place at a LEED-certified Albertsons store in Irvine, marks a milestone toward achieving the company’s sustainability goals.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Albertsons Companies as they begin their journey toward fleet electrification and achieve this momentous accomplishment of a fully zero-emission grocery delivery,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Albertsons’ commitment to corporate sustainability is demonstrated by the steps it is taking to reduce its carbon footprint in its stores and fleet. We are confident that the Volvo VNR Electrics Albertsons is deploying in Southern California will enable the company to not only reduce its emissions but to make reliable daily deliveries to its grocery stores throughout the region.”

Albertsons operates 1,400 Class 8 trucks nationwide, all of which are certified under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay program as meeting high transportation sustainability and efficiency standards. The Southern California fleet, which is made up entirely of trucks manufactured by Volvo Trucks, covers 335 stores in the region, running from the Central Coast to the California-Mexico border.

The Volvo VNR Electrics Albertsons acquired through Volvo Financial Services (VFS) are part of the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, a collaboration between Volvo Trucks North America, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and 12 other organizations to develop a robust support ecosystem to successfully introduce battery-electric trucks and equipment into the North American transport industry at scale.

To help Albertsons maximize vehicle uptime, TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership and a Volvo LIGHTS project partner, will provide contracted maintenance and repairs through the premier Volvo Gold Contract service offering at its location in Fontana, Calif. TEC Equipment will receive continued battery-electric vehicle support and access to expert knowledge about the VNR Electric model with the addition of a new Volvo Trucks training facility in Hayward, Calif. The 9,600-square-foot location will facilitate programs for Volvo Trucks’ employees, dealer technicians, sales staff and aftermarket personnel, as well as owner-operators and fleet customers.

The Volvo LIGHTS project was made possible by an award from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as part of California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Photo: A Volvo VNR Electric paired with an electric-powered transport refrigeration unit from AEM made the first commercial 100% zero-emission grocery delivery with a Class 8 truck in the U.S.