Agility, Hexagon Mobile Pipeline Join to Form Hexagon Agility

Agility Fuel Solutions and Hexagon Mobile Pipeline have joined to form Hexagon Agility, strengthening their position as a provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) mobility solutions (g-mobility solutions). The combined business has launched its new corporate identity and brand.

Agility Fuel Solutions is a supplier of on-board high-pressure cylinders and natural gas fuel systems to OEMs and fleets. Hexagon Mobile Pipeline is a supplier of compressed gas delivery solutions to a variety of industries, including RNG producers. Together the offerings cover a more extensive spectrum of clean energy solutions.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for partners that can help them meet the demands of increased targets for decarbonization,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “Our new brand identity, Hexagon Agility, ties us back to the Hexagon Group with its long history of clean solutions and global reach – and we are already off to a great start.”

The new logo and profile were recently applied. Hexagon Agility was launched in tandem with the global rebranding of the Hexagon Group of companies.

Photo Source