Agility Enters Partnership with XStream Trucking

Agility Fuel Solutions, a business unit of Hexagon Composites ASA, and XStream Trucking have entered an agreement whereby Agility will be the exclusive distributor of Xstream’s TruckWings aerodynamic systems for compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks in North America. Agility will also distribute TruckWings on a non-exclusive basis to the diesel truck market.

The patented TruckWings design incorporates folding panels made of impact-resistant, glass-reinforced composites attached to the rear sides and roof of the cab that automatically swing out to close the cab-to-trailer gap at highway speeds and retract against the rear of the cab at lower speeds to leave room for turning maneuvers.

“TruckWings is the first device that completely solves the turbulence problem created by the open area between the tractor and trailer that contributes significantly to a truck’s overall aerodynamic drag,” says Daniel Burrows, founder and CEO of XStream Trucking. “We are pleased to now partner with Agility to offer TruckWings as a factory option for CNG trucks in North America.”

TruckWings can be added as a standalone aerodynamic package or as an option integrated onto Agility’s ProCab 175 CNG fuel storage systems for class 8 trucks. Agility’s ProCab 175 features an integrated fuel management module and optional Blue iQ technology. Blue iQ features a suite of intelligent driver and service tools that are integrated with Cummins-Westport’s ISX12N near-zero-emissions natural gas engine. ProCab 175 CNG fuel storage systems offer over 800 miles of driving range and are widely used by over-the-road carriers putting in extensive miles that can benefit from the increased fuel economy provided by TruckWings.

Agility is a supplier of on-board CNG storage systems for commercial vehicles in North America. Agility and XStream Trucking have previously partnered to provide TruckWings systems for over 750 CNG trucks used by major fleet operators. Agility’s leadership in providing clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles coupled with its extensive customer base and value-added aftermarket services will expand XStream’s TruckWings solution to reach the growing CNG truck market throughout North America, notes the company.

Photo: XStream Trucking’s TruckWings system.