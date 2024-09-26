AECOM Will Support Los Angeles Metro’s Transition to Zero-Emission Buses

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has been awarded a contract to provide program management, design and engineering services to support the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) goal of transitioning its bus fleet to zero-emission buses (ZEBs).

As one of the largest electric bus programs in the U.S., this initiative will receive support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It will emphasize reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved air quality while serving Los Angeles County’s residents and visitors.

“As a global leader in transportation decarbonization, we are proud to contribute to Metro’s ambitious vision for a sustainable and efficient transit system,” says Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Reflecting our Sustainable Legacies strategy and drawing on our deep technical expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions for these complex and transformative transportation challenges.”

In this role, AECOM will provide ZEB and charging infrastructure conceptual design, specification and procurement support. The firm also will advise on implementation strategies that ensure a seamless and successful transition to zero-emission operations.

“We are excited to partner with Metro on this critical program as they fast-track efforts to transition to zero-emissions buses,” says Matt Crane, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “This project will set a national example for how transit agencies can successfully transition to zero-emissions buses and modernize their facilities to support this new fleet technology.”