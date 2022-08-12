Advent, Dannar Develop Fuel Cell Range Extension, Charging Station

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., a fuel cell and hydrogen technology company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DD Dannar LLC, a company focused on battery and renewable energy production, storage and software systems.

Utilizing Advent’s existing and next-generation fuel cell technology, Advent and DANNAR will develop a fuel cell range extension for DANNAR’s mobile electric equipment and create a large-scale mobile charging station. The goal of the project is to enable DANNAR to transform its customers’ fleet stock by replacing many single-use work vehicles with a multi-functional, zero-emission electric, configurable platform. This single platform could serve a host of daily maintenance, seasonal and emergency response needs. The companies also intend to explore potential commercialization opportunities with third parties.

Advent’s next-generation fuel cell technology addresses the need for a dynamic, fuel-flexible power cell resilient enough to replace the diesel generator and the internal combustion engine. Based on Advent’s next-generation MEA – currently being developed within the framework of L’Innovator, the company’s joint development program with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory – and with a unique engineering architecture, Advent’s next-generation fuel cell technology is positioned to provide the clean energy solution for the mobility and power generation markets.

“We are excited to collaborate with DANNAR, to help them maximize the integration of intelligent technology to transform mobile and resilient power systems,” says Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s chairman and CEO. “DANNAR is building and supporting the intersection where clean, zero-emission energy and high-performance off-road machinery meet. We strongly believe that our existing and next-generation fuel cell technology can play a pivotal role in helping DANNAR significantly extend the operational range of their solutions and build the clean-power heavy-duty equipment of the future.”

“Building stronger, cleaner, safer, and more resilient first responder teams are at the core of DANNAR’s strategy,” comments Gary Dannar, founder and CEO of DANNAR. “Mobile Power Stations provide off-grid export power along with power for heavy-duty equipment responding to planned operational and unexpected emergencies.”

“In partnering with Advent, one of the leading and most innovative companies in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets, a vast range of industry electric fleet managers will have greater flexibility for their respective responses,” adds Dannar. “Power and charging needs are growing at an unprecedented rate, and we are confident that this collaboration will contribute greatly to our goal of significantly reducing emissions by bringing efficient and highly differentiated clean energy options for mobility.”