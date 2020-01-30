ADL Enters Agreement with NTA Ireland for 600 Hybrid Buses

Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), an independent global bus manufacturer, has signed a framework agreement with the Republic of Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) for the delivery of up to 600 Enviro400ER double-deck diesel-hybrid buses, capable of running in zero-emission mode for at least 2.5 km. The agreement includes an initial order of 100 buses.

The single-supplier framework agreement covers the purchase of the buses and will run for up to five years. ADL was selected in a comprehensive procurement process in which the company provided the most economically advantageous offer. The first 100 buses have been ordered and are to be delivered in autumn 2020. NTA will be able to exercise options for a further 500 vehicles over the coming years.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Ireland’s National Transport Authority for the supply of up to 600 clean buses,” says Colin Robertson, CEO of ADL. “Our Enviro400ER electric range hybrid bus will reduce emissions, and passengers will love the smooth journey experience and spacious cab. This order confirms our strategy of leading the market with the widest range of low and zero-emission buses, enabling us to offer the right vehicle for each requirement.”

The Enviro400ER uses BAE Systems’ Series-ER hybrid system with a 32 kWh next-generation lithium-ion battery energy storage system that can be charged externally via a plug-in connection, meeting the requirements of the European Union’s Clean Vehicles Directive.

In addition to its continuous zero tailpipe emissions range, the Enviro400ER switches off its diesel engine at low speeds during approach to and departure from stops and when stationary.

The buses will be 11.0 meters long and will seat 66 passengers. They will have separate spaces for wheelchair users and passengers traveling with carriages. The framework agreement provides the opportunity to adjust the specifications of further vehicles to suit other operating requirements.