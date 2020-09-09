ACT Virtual to Host Transportation Summit, EV Charging Workshop in September

Organizers of ACT Virtual, a four-month online event series covering innovations in advanced vehicle technology and clean fueling infrastructure, have unveiled a month of programming focused on two transportation topics – investment trends in the rapidly growing advanced transportation market and the evolving electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape.

Kicking off programming on Sept. 15 and 17, ACT Virtual will launch the Advanced Transportation Investor Summit, a virtual forum for investors, entrepreneurs, top OEMs and suppliers, fleet customers and policymakers to share insight on the state of investment in the clean fleet market and what it means for scaling innovative solutions and technologies.

The Advanced Transportation Investor Summit will feature an opening keynote address on Sept. 15 by Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor, an ACT Virtual sponsor and a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicles.

“I look forward to sharing Meritor’s experience and insight in the creation of an entirely new electrical architecture that maximizes power, technology and efficiency. As adoption accelerates faster than expectations, we are ready,” says Craig.

The two-day summit consists of two speaker-led panel sessions that provide attendees with an overview of the private and public investments fueling the clean transportation market, lectures from early-stage investors and how transformative technologies have reached commercial scale through strategic investments.

The two-day Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Workshop features EV charging technology demonstrations followed by a deep dive panel session highlighting both the success stories and challenges that exist in scaling EV charging infrastructure.

Shell New Energies is the presenting sponsor of ACT Virtual, joined by Agility Fuel Solutions, Allison Transmission, Bosch, BYD, ChargePoint, Daimler Trucks North America, Dana Inc., Kenworth, Lion Electric, Meritor, Navistar, Peterbilt, Propane Education & Research Council, Quantum Fuel Systems, Siemens, Southern California Edison, U.S. Gain, and Volvo Trucks North America as series sponsors.

The event is also supported by the California Energy Commission (CEC), California Fuel Cell Partnership, the California Hydrogen Business Council, the Electrification Coalition, North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), NGVAmerica and the Municipal Equipment Maintenance Association (MEMA).

ACT Virtual will continue through Nov.19. For more information and to register, click here.