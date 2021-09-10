ABM Supports New York City Electric Bus Initiative Infrastructure

ABM has initiated a project with the New York Power Authority to support their electrification of New York City Transit (NYCT) buses and planned reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. ABM has begun the design and engineering phase of an electric bus charger infrastructure project to prepare facilities for the next wave of electric buses scheduled for Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) operations in late 2022.

“We’re breaking new ground here to help achieve fundamental change in the transportation sector at a critical stage,” says Mark Hawkinson, president of ABM Technical Solutions. “These are some of the first bus depots to be fitted with overhead charging pantographs in the northeastern United States, and ABM is proud to contribute our charging infrastructure expertise to help MTA meet their commitment to an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.”

Overhead chargers will be installed in bus depots in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as additional chargers and transformers in Brooklyn and the Bronx. ABM will also provide maintenance on the charging equipment.

“These facilities weren’t originally designed for this kind of technology,” said Dennis Doyle, Senior Vice President of ABM Technical Solutions. “Our goal has been making sure these major installations work with the existing building and the MTA’s operational plans to efficiently and safely transition to electric buses.”