ABB to Electrify ASKO’s Delivery Fleet

ABB has entered into an agreement with ASKO, Norway’s largest grocery wholesaler, and its owner, NorgesGruppen, to supply charging infrastructure for its growing fleet of electric trucks.

Currently, ASKO has 600 trucks on the road each day and has a goal to achieve zero-emissions distribution of groceries by 2026. Financial details were not disclosed.

ABB will assist ASKO with efficient and reliable charging infrastructure for battery-electric trucks at distribution centers throughout the country. The first ABB HVC 150C (150 kW) high power chargers are already in operation at ASKO’s distribution center in Oslo. Initially, they are charging two battery-electric Scania trucks, with more to follow.

“ASKO has an ambition to be sustainable and climate neutral. This means that we shall focus on energy-efficiency measures and, not least, renewable resources,” says Svein Sollie, transport director at ASKO.

“Our ambition requires large investments, especially in energy and transport. ABB was chosen as the supplier for truck charging due to its global expertise, breadth of user cases and technical solutions,” he adds.

ABB’s chargers, part of the ABB Ability offering of digital solutions and services across all business areas, deliver web-enabled connectivity that allows network operators to perform remote monitoring and configuration of charge points, minimize downtime and increase efficiency, notes the company.

ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 14,000 ABB DC fast chargers across over 80 countries. ABB recently received the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.