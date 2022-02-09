ABB Teams Up with PACCAR on Advanced EV Charging for Trucks

ABB is providing PACCAR dealers and their customers with a range of advanced charging solutions across its fleet operations in North America and Europe.

“Pairing ABB, a global leader in fleet electrification, with PACCAR, one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, is a strategic and sustainable partnership that will accelerate e-fleet expansion and adoption as well as reduce carbon and noise emissions in the transportation sector,” states Frank Muehlon, president of ABB’s E-mobility division. “Like PACCAR, ABB sees tremendous opportunity in electrifying the trucking industry and is committed to delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions for fleet charging.”

These innovative electric vehicles have batteries that are powerful enough for Peterbilt, Kenworth, DAF CF Electric and LF Electric truck models that require on-demand fast charging for the short dwell times of their fleet routes. ABB’s charging systems help optimize fleet charging with high-power, quick charge breaks or lower power, load-managed overnight charging for longer haul routes and last-mile delivery.

“We are pleased to partner with ABB to bring this outstanding solution to our customers and dealers on a global scale,” says John Rich, PACCAR’s chief technology officer. “Customers will receive the industry-leading operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF zero-emissions truck models, combined with ABB’s market-leading EV charging technology.”

Both companies are committed to sustainably serving their customers as well as their own operations. All PACCAR manufacturing locations are ISO 14001 certified, and more than 80% are zero-waste-to-landfill, while ABB is progressing toward circular operations as well as carbon neutrality by electrifying its vehicle fleet, sourcing 100% renewable electricity, and improving energy efficiency across its sites by 2030.