ABB, AFC Energy Partner to Develop EV Charging Solutions

ABB has launched a strategic partnership with AFC Energy, a provider of hydrogen power generation technology, to create the next generation of high-power sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for grid-constrained locations.

Utilizing ABB’s energy storage solution and DC EV fast chargers, along with AFC Energy’s zero-emission, high-efficiency hydrogen fuel cell, the strategic collaboration will deliver a fully autonomous, high-power EV charging system to provide an end-to-end solution for charging sites with limited grid connection.

“This strategic partnership is fully aligned with AFC Energy’s go to market strategy, with ABB providing strong and credible access to key customer channels both in Europe and overseas,” says Adam Bond, CEO of AFC Energy. “It will bring to market a unique, zero-emission solution in electrification and alkaline fuel cell technologies to enable deployment of future high power EV charging infrastructure. This is a key step on the journey to full decarbonization of mobility and transport across the globe as we continue to drive down costs and further increase manufacturing scale underwritten by emerging global market opportunities.”

With predictions suggesting that by 2040 there will be just under 500 million EVs on the road – and 58% of all new passenger vehicle sales and 47% of the global fleet will be electric – getting the right infrastructure in place to fuel this, regardless of grid limitations, will be key. The global EV charging market is expected to reach $140 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 31.2% – power network upgrades will be critical to facilitate this level of deployment.

The collaboration between ABB and AFC Energy aims to support the delivery of the charging infrastructure required to meet this increasing demand. It will result in a new solution that will provide a secure, efficient, flexible and reliable local power supply, with zero emissions, and will be ready for deployment initially in the U.K., Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere by the second half of 2021.

