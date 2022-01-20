Nikola Works with Corcentric Fleet Funding Solutions on EV Sales Financing

Nikola Corp. and Corcentric Fleet Funding Solutions, a provider of leasing and financing solutions, has signed an agreement to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Corcentric will purchase vehicles and related assets (e.g., charging assets) directly from Nikola to offer Nikola customers a bundled lease that provides Nikola trucks and related equipment, as well as fuel and maintenance, in a single agreement.

“We believe this partnership will allow Nikola to reach more customers by offering solutions to those who otherwise may not have access to financing options,” says Nikola CFO Kim Brady. “The agreement will provide Corcentric a launching point to expand its offerings into the electric vehicle space. Together we expect to provide funding resources, multiple options to tailor leases to customer needs, and best-in-class customer care for fleet customers and owner/operators.”

Initial deliveries of the Nikola Tre BEVs began in late 2021. The Nikola Tre FCEV deliveries are anticipated in 2023.