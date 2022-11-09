ZOOZ Power Collaborates on EV Ultra-Fast Charging Infrastructure Pilot

ZOOZ Power (formerly Chakratec) has signed a binding memorandum of understanding for collaboration with a car rental services provider, which is operating thousands of car rental sites in over 100 countries. The purpose of the collaboration is to build and operate a joint pilot of EV ultra-fast charging infrastructure, which will demonstrate ZOOZ Power’s solution based on the ZOOZTER-100 and its ability to enable and support ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles in sites where the electric grid is power-constrained. The site that was chosen for this special project is at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

To progress with the EV transition and the electrification of its rental car fleet, the car rental service provider is in need to build ultra-fast charging infrastructure, which is required to assure high quality of service to its customers and efficient operation of the sites. At many of the car rental sites, substantial grid constraints inhibit or delay the installation of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure. Thus, the pilot is part of the car rental service provider’s efforts to seek solutions for these challenges, enabling to accelerate the implementation of its strategy to provide EV rental services. The goal is to have the pilot site operational during Q2/2023 for a period of 12 months. Based on successful pilot, the parties will discuss a roadmap and agreement for a long-term cooperation, using ZOOZ Power’s products in additional sites.

“The electric vehicles’ revolution introduces dramatic changes to how car rental sites operate and the infrastructures they utilize,” says Boaz Weizer, ZOOZ Power’s CEO. “Car rental service providers are in need of ultra-fast charging infrastructure in their sites, but the build of such infrastructure is challenged and /or delayed due to power-constrained grid, and that is precisely the gap that we address and provide with a solution. We are excited to collaborate with one of the global giants of the car rental industry, to prove the uniqueness and significant added value that our solution provides this use case.”

“This is a fourth significant pilot we are part of in the U.S., following the planned pilots with Blink Charging and ARKO convenience store chain, and only two months after we have announced another Pilot with the New York Power Authority,” continues Weizer. “We are collaborating with reputable large-scale companies, throughout the U.S., which understand the need for ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles, further serving as the industry’s global trailblazer. These four pilots will be operational within a few months, and I believe they will accelerate our penetration into the U.S. market and further feed ZOOZ’s growth.”