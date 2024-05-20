ZM Trucks Will Provide Five New Zero-Emission Models

New zero-emissions commercial truck brand ZM Trucks has unveiled five models in the Class 4, 5, 6 and “Baby 8” segments, expected to be on sale before the end of 2024. Each model is optimized for local market needs and will be assembled in North America to comply with all North American regulations.

“ZM Trucks isn’t your typical untested startup,” says Joost de Vries, CEO of ZM Trucks. “As a subsidiary of ZO Motors Tokyo, our zero-emissions vehicles are grounded in proven and reliable technology, as well as solid funding and access to supply chain resources and partnerships that would be out of reach for most brands starting out.

“ZM Trucks will offer tangible financial, operational, and regulatory competitive advantages, such as improved cost-per-mile performance, decreased downtime for maintenance, better city-center access due to noise abatement regulations and enhanced driver comfort,” adds de Vries.

The company provides for cost-efficient charging, making battery electric vehicle driving hassle-free with powerful 20-kW AC charging solutions, alongside standard DC charging options. A standard 220-volt/100-amp circuit will enable overnight charging. The trucks are designed with clean back-of-cab and chassis rails to facilitate efficient and easy upfitting. Dual electric power take-offs (ePTOs) are available on all cab/chassis platforms.

ZM Trucks also provides comprehensive support, aiding customers not only with initial paperwork to access state incentives, but also with ongoing reporting requirements, ensuring maximum retention of funds during the transition from diesel-powered trucks to zero-emission solutions. Beyond truck sales, the firm offers service, diagnostics, parts support and a cloud-based fleet management system.

The company’s production models include:

ZM4 — A Class 4 battery electric van with a unibody design, high payload and 132-kWh HV battery. Range: 150 miles /242 km Payload: 5,730 lbs./2,600 kg Cargo: 497 cubic ft /14 cubic meters 130-kW e-Axle with underfloor HV batteries AC charging: 20% to 100% in 5.5 hours

ZM8 – A Class 6 battery electric vehicle equipped with the industry’s largest cab with a flat floor, almost 80 inches of roof height, and the most powerful drivetrain in its class. Range: 160 miles /260 km Payload: 12,900 lbs./5,850 kg 200-kW e-Axle with in-frame 132-kWh HV battery ePTO: 15 kW + 30 kW Box sizes: 18 to 22 feet

ZM8 FCEV — A Class 6 fuel cell electric vehicle with over 2,500,000 miles already accumulated. Range: 186 miles/300 km Payload: 13,560 lbs./6,150 kg Fuel cell power: 110 kW Hydrogen storage: 26 lbs./12 kg Rapid refueling: 5 minutes ePTO: 15kW + 30 kW

ZM22 — A Class 8 battery electric vehicle with proven drivetrain in various Asian brands. Ground-up EV chassis designed with 264-kWh in-frame HV batteries and a two-speed, dual motor e-Axle capable of 500-kW peak power. Range: 162 miles/260 km Payload: 34,060 lbs./15,450 kg ePTO: 20kW + 60 kW 240-kW DC charging: 20% to 80% in 36 minutes Box sizes: 22 to 26 feet

