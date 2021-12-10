ZEV, AAMCO Transmissions, Total Car Care Work Together to Electrify Vehicles

Zero Electric Vehicles Inc. has partnered with AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care of Mesa, East Mesa, Gilbert/SanTan, Gilbert/Chandler (AMMCO Phoenix) to electrify vehicles by establishing an authorized service provider (ASP) network to provide electric vehicle (EV) vehicle conversions and post conversion warranty support throughout the Southwest U.S. region.

As a ZEV ASP, AMMCO Phoenix will initially be certified to ZEV standards for the Athena program which provides conversion and on-going support of Class 2-4 commercial vehicles throughout the region. It is also serving as the launch partner for the Athena program across the broader national AMMCO franchise network. It will provide active on-going support in enabling and certifying other AMMCO franchisees to provide these services professionally in their respective regions.

“There is no better time than now to work with local technology innovators such as ZEV to bring low-cost electric vehicle solutions to commercial fleets,” notes Wayne Martella, leader of AMMCO Phoenix. “Our partnership with ZEV complements our Total Car Care program while tapping into the deep technical expertise and many years of experience our staff has in vehicle service and support.”

“AMMCO Phoenix is uniquely equipped to support our fleet customers,” advises Michael Mayfield, SVP of ZEV Services and Support. “This partnership helps accelerate AMMCO’s move into EV services while also bringing immediate scale and regional support capabilities to our customers. Also, with both Companies being based in the Phoenix Metro area, the synergies between our Companies are easily developed, enhanced, and continuously managed to ensure a seamless service experience.”