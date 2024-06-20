Zenobē Gets On Board with Big Bus Tours, Will Deliver 20 Open-Top Electric Buses

Zenobē, a United Kingdom-based specialist in electrifying transport fleets, has partnered with Big Bus Tours to deliver 20 sustainable open-top buses and the associated charging infrastructure to transform London’s sightseeing experience.

Serving iconic London landmarks including Big Ben, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, the new vehicles support the growing desire for greener tourism options, with 79% of travelers globally saying they want to use environmentally friendly modes of transport while on holiday.

Under the agreement, Zenobē will finance the e-buses as part of the company’s first retrofit project, as well as providing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to enable Big Bus to be more proactive and flexible with its energy costs.

Big Bus’ existing 10-year-old open-top Ankai diesel buses are switching from diesel to electric, after being repowered with a 328-kWh LG Chem Battery and powertrain produced by Equipmake Limited.

Zenobē has also installed 10 temporary direct-current (DC) chargers at Big Buses’ Wimbledon depot. This has enabled Big Bus to get its retrofitted fleet on the road in time for the busy spring/summer season and before the upgrade of the local electricity grid is complete.

The last of the first 10 buses has just entered into service, and a further 10 will be activated at the end of 2024.

“We are working with Big Bus and Equipmake to deliver cleaner transport for London — one of the world’s most visited cities,” says Steven Meersman, founder of Zenobē. “Research shows travelers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their impact when on holiday, and leading operators like Big Bus have recognized that going electric is not just the right thing to do, but also a competitive advantage. We’re excited to explore more opportunities like this to speed up decarbonization of the transport sector in the U.K.”

“We take immense pride in leading the change toward electric vehicles in the sightseeing industry,” adds Pat Waterman, chairman of Big Bus. “Our commitment to sustainability is not just words; we are taking concrete actions to ensure a cleaner and greener future for our customers, future generations and our planet.”

