Zeem Will Develop Massive Electric Truck Charging Depot at New Jersey Port

Zeem Solutions, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure and fleet management provider, is planning a large-scale electric truck depot development near Port Newark, New Jersey. The development is designed to facilitate a significant shift to electric Class 8 trucks, enabling the region’s freight logistics and drayage truck companies to conveniently switch to clean, quiet zero-emissions operations.

With Phase I operations planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, the purpose-built site will serve regional fleet operators with electric trucks, overnight parking and charging for 200 trucks, and additional charging for up to 300 electric trucks during the day. This will be the largest electric truck charging facility near Port Newark.

Zeem will assist customers at its Newark site in selecting and financing Class 8 electric truck models, enabling drayage operators to access zero-emission vehicles, charging infrastructure and related services without the large upfront capital investment typically needed.

“By bringing the electric charging depot to Port Newark, Zeem is energizing New Jersey’s commitment to pioneering responsible, clean energy solutions,” says New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “Switching to zero-emission vehicles in one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors reinforces New Jersey’s priority to reduce emissions in overburdened communities and showcases how environmentally conscious innovation goes hand-in-hand with economic growth.”

“Newark enthusiastically welcomes Zeem, as our missions coincide in many ways,” adds Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “This project simultaneously addresses our city’s commitment to creating a cleaner environment, increasing commerce for economic growth and expanding job opportunities for our residents. Newark is a hotbed of cutting-edge innovation and next-level solutions. This large-scale EV charging hub improves New Jersey and impacts the nation.”

Zeem is spearheading an industrywide coalition to facilitate and accelerate the transition to transportation electrification at every major port in the U.S.

“Port 500 is a coalition of transportation electrification and supply chain stakeholders with Zeem, committed to deploying 500 electric Class 8 trucks at several strategic port gateways over the next three years, starting with this landmark location at Port Newark,” says Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem. “It’s an ambitious target, and fleets can now leverage our charging infrastructure and electric trucks, making the transition to zero-emissions faster and easier with significantly less upfront capital.”

With a 30-MW interconnect to PSEG (Public Service Electric & Gas), 84 ports of DC fast charging and other amenities, the site is located near Newark Airport, New York and New Jersey’s marine terminals, warehousing and distribution facilities, transportation companies, and the northern entrance to Port Newark. The 3.5-acre site is adjacent to Interstate 95 exit 14A for Port Street in City of Newark’s Doremus Ave industrial area, which is classified as an overburdened community (OBC) in terms of air quality.

Zeem will use funding from the NJ Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) to deploy vehicles at its Port Newark EV depot.

Operations at Zeem depots include 24/7/365 valets to rotate and check-in vehicles, which speeds up access to charging and allows Zeem to serve as a seamless extension of its clients’ fleet management teams. Additional services include on-site charging, parking, security, maintenance, and cleaning for a range of EV fleets, including cars, vans, buses and Class 1- 8 trucks.