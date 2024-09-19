Yutong E11 Pro Battery Electric Bus Meets the Challenge of Saudi Arabian Conditions

The E11 Pro, a flagship battery electric bus from Yutong Bus, demonstrated its safety and performance abilities in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under extreme heat and windy conditions in an endurance test recently.

Addressing public concerns about the safety of electric vehicle batteries in scorching conditions as well as range and energy efficiency, the E11 Pro underwent two high-temperature performance tests. Starting with an interior temperature of 53.6 degrees C (128 degrees F), the bus’s advanced climate control system rapidly cooled the cabin to a comfortable 23.6° C (74 degrees F) in just 27 minutes. During a 113-kilometer round trip, the bus consumed only 0.74 kWh/km, highlighting the vehicle’s extended range capabilities, even in extreme heat conditions.

The E11 PRO has an energy-efficient, all-electric climate control system, with an air-conditioning unit that delivers 38,000 Kcal/h of cooling power, ramping up cooling output in response to rising external temperatures. A specially designed air curtain solution creates an air seal for the middle door when it’s opened, preventing hot air ingress and cool air escape, further reducing energy consumption.

The vehicle’s body is constructed of dark gray, fully enclosed hollow glass panels, with the design providing thermal management and noise reduction. Powered by its proprietary YESS battery protection solution, Yutong’s high-safety battery features a multi-layered fire-resistant and heat-insulating design, built to withstand temperatures of up to 1,300 degrees C (2,372 degrees F) for two hours. The bus is equipped with an advanced liquid cooling plate system, doubling the cooling speed compared with natural cooling coupled with anti-condensation and mud protection, making it adaptable to both high temperatures and dusty road conditions.

From withstanding the frigid temperatures in Kazakhstan and Norway earlier in 2024 to enduring the scorching heat in Saudi Arabia, Yutong buses have successfully demonstrated their reliability across a nearly 100-degree C (212-degree F) temperature range.

Yutong is focusing on tailored new energy solutions that address Saudi Arabia’s diverse local demands, a strategy that is aligned with the country’s sustainability goals outlined in its “Vision 2030.”