Yoshi Mobility Agrees to Sell Its Fleet Fueling Operation to EZFill Holdings

Yoshi Mobility has decided to spin off its fuel division as part of its renewed commitment to sustainability and an electric future. The company has entered into a letter of intent agreeing to sell its fleet fueling operation to EZFill Holdings.

Originally founded as a direct-to-consumer, mobile fueling business, Yoshi Mobility has expanded and evolved since emerging in 2016 from Y-Combinator, the Silicon Valley accelerator. The divestment will allow Yoshi Mobility to sharpen its focus on three service solutions: mobile vehicle charging for electric and autonomous fleets, virtual vehicle inspections for partners including Uber and Turo, and on-site preventative maintenance.

“Innovation is in our DNA, and we are constantly iterating and improving on the solutions that we provide to our fleet partners nationwide,” says Bryan Frist, Yoshi Mobility’s CEO and co-founder. “By spinning off our fuel business and focusing all of our energy on solving hair-on-fire problems that fleet owners face, we are meeting the changing needs of enterprise customers while making the future of transportation safer, cleaner and more sustainable.”

The decision to divest from the traditional fueling division marks the latest step in Yoshi Mobility’s start-up story and aligns with the company’s long-term vision to reduce environmental impact and adapt to the growing demand for greener solutions in the automotive industry.

During the past year, Yoshi Mobility has brought its EV charging solutions to market with enterprise customers including OEMs, autonomous vehicle companies and rideshare operators across the U.S. Initial customers are EV operators managing hundreds of light-duty vehicles requiring up to 1 megawatt of energy per day. Yoshi Mobility can deploy its service to U.S.-based customers within 10 days once under contract for service.

“We’re committed to an EV future and believe that we are uniquely positioned to make it a reality,” adds Frist. “Our turn-key gap charging solution is already accelerating the adoption of EVs across the country for fleet operators who do not have an easy way to connect to the utility grid to charge their vehicles.”

Besides its commercially available gap charging product, Yoshi Mobility is developing a 240-kW fast charger on wheels that offers fleet owners an emissions-free solution. This fast charger can provide 100 miles of charge to a fleet vehicle in less than 10 minutes.