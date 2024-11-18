YMX Logistics, Orange EV Partner to Electrify Yard Ops Across North America

YMX Logistics, a provider of integrated yard logistics operations, and Orange EV, a manufacturer of electric yard tractors, have established a collaboration, beginning with the deployment of 20 electric terminal trucks at distribution and manufacturing sites across North America.

By combining YMX’s experience in enterprise yard operations, technology enablement and process optimization with Orange EV’s electric yard trucks and equipment, shippers are empowered to reduce emissions and decrease operational costs while optimizing productivity across all their facilities.

“This relationship between YMX and Orange EV is a significant step forward in transforming yard operations across North America,” says Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. “Besides the initial benefits of reduction in emissions and carbon footprint, our customers are also seeing improvements in the overall operational efficiency and seeking to expand. Our team members have also been sharing positive feedback about their new equipment and highlighting the positive impact on their health and day-to-day activities.”

“Our collaboration with YMX Logistics represents a powerful stride in delivering sustainable yard solutions at scale for enterprise customers,” adds Wayne Mathisen, CEO of Orange EV. “With rising demand for electric yard trucks, our joint efforts ensure that more companies can access the environmental, financial and operational benefits of electrification. Together, we’re enabling multiple industries — including manufacturing sites, distribution centers, intermodal facilities and warehouses across North America — to significantly reduce their emissions while maintaining peak efficiency. This is a win for the planet, the workforce and the bottom line of these organizations.”