Yancey Bros. Plans to Distribute Xos EV Trucks in Georgia

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, is partnering with Austell, Ga.-based Yancey Bros. Co., a Caterpillar dealer, to distribute Xos vehicles across the state of Georgia.

“We’re thrilled to have found a strong dealership partner in Yancey to bring Xos vehicles to Georgia,” says Jessica Savage, director of dealership development at Xos. “With over a century of experience and operations, Yancey is a widely known and respected dealer in the Southeast and we look forward to partnering together to bring electric vehicles to the region.”

Yancey will leverage its existing infrastructure and facilities, including dedicated truck service centers across the state of Georgia, to help drive the adoption of Xos electric trucks. Yancey currently operates 29 facilities across the state.

“The finalization of this agreement between Yancey and Xos will allow us to deliver new and innovative solutions to our customers that meet the newest transportation emission standards,” states Trey Googe, president and CEO of Yancey Bros. Co. “We are excited to partner with Xos and together lead the way toward environmentally friendly trucking solutions in Georgia.”