Xos Upgrades 2024 SV Step Van with Range of Features

Xos Inc., an electric truck manufacturer and fleet electrification services provider, has released the 2024 Xos SV step van. This latest model offers a range of new features and improvements, making it the most advanced and versatile step van from Xos to date.

“We are constantly striving to improve and innovate our designs to meet the needs and comfort of our customers and drivers,” says Xos CEO Dakota Semler. “The 2024 Xos SV step van is a testament to our commitment to providing top-of-the-line electric commercial vehicles.”

One of the key changes for the 2024 model year is the addition of an ABS (antilock braking system) with hill hold, providing drivers with enhanced control on the road. The step van also now comes equipped with low-speed noise generators to alert pedestrians and other vehicles of the vehicle’s presence.

Besides these enhancements, the 2024 Xos SV also offers improved driver comfort. The new tilt and telescoping steering column allows for a more personalized driving experience, while additional heater and AC configurations address extreme weather conditions.

Fleet operators will also have the option to choose from liftgate-ready kits and multiple tire options to suit their specific needs. This customization allows for a more tailored operation, ensuring the 2024 Xos SV is the perfect fit for any fleet.

“We are thrilled to offer these new features and improvements for the 2024 Xos SV step van,” says Semler. “We are confident that these updates will enhance the overall driving experience and make our step van even more versatile for a variety of businesses.”

The 2024 Xos SV is now available for purchase. For more information, visit the Xos website or contact a local dealer.