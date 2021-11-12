Xos Releases New Lyra Series Battery Pack System

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, has unveiled its Lyra Series of battery systems, including the Lyra 30 and Lyra 60, to be installed on new Xos vehicles beginning in Q4 of 2021. The second series of proprietary battery systems built and designed by Xos, the Lyra Series features a system level 52% improvement in gravimetric energy density and a 45% improvement in volumetric energy density, offering a lighter overall pack that is more compact for the same, or more, net payload capability.

“This new series of battery systems builds on the proven durability and reliability of our previous battery systems that have been in commercial use since 2018, while delivering greater efficiency and modularity to meet a broad set of customer requirements,” says Giordano Sordoni, co-founder and COO of Xos. “We have long been focused on manufacturing purpose-built batteries that can stand up to the rigors of commercial use. This next generation battery system represents a significant milestone on our journey of continuous improvement around our battery technology.”

The Lyra Series includes two sizes of battery, Lyra 30 (29.4 kWh) and Lyra 60 (61.8 kWh), offering 25 and 50 miles of range on a last mile delivery vehicle, respectively. Both battery systems can be installed on any existing vehicle built with Xos’ proprietary modular chassis platform, the X-Platform, and battery systems can be combined to achieve a fleet’s required range. Each system features individual, recirculated air cooling and an independent battery management system, offering enhanced modularity and improved reliability.

“Like all our batteries, the Lyra Series has been designed from the ground up and built specifically for the commercial trucking market,” states Rob Ferber, chief technology officer at Xos, Inc. “Everything in each system is our design, our manufacturing and our supply chain. This allows us to be nimble in introducing enhancements or maneuvering around current supply chain challenges, and allows us to operate and scale production more quickly and with greater flexibility.”