Xos Delivers First Transport of Electric Step Vans to Gabrielli Truck Sales

Xos Inc. has signed a dealership agreement and initial delivery with Gabrielli Truck Sales to offer the suite of Xos vehicles to its customers across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Gabrielli will be selling Xos’ flagship Class 5 and 6 step van, along with its recently unveiled medium-duty Class 6 and 7 chassis cab MDXT and heavy-duty Class 8 electric trailer HDXT, at 17 of its 19 locations across the Northeast.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the Northeast with this dealership agreement with the award-winning Gabrielli team,” says Jessica Savage, head of distribution at Xos. “Having been around since 1966, the Gabrielli team is widely recognized for its long-standing truck sales and service leadership in the east.”

Gabrielli is a family-owned truck sales and services dealership with 19 locations across the Northeast. The company offers new, used and leased trucks intended for a variety of applications along with on-site inventory of vehicles with installed bodies that can be up and running shortly after purchase. Service departments are available at all locations and service bays are equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment and tools.

“Xos is a clear leader in the commercial sector for electric trucks, so we’re very excited to offer their vehicles to our network for customers and continue helping fleets of all sizes make the move from diesel to electric,” states Romolo Gabrielli, general manager of Gabrielli.