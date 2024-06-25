Xos Delivers Class 6 Step Vans to Morgan Services

Xos Inc., a provider of fleet electrification, has delivered Xos SV step vans and charging solutions to Morgan Services, a family-owned textile company. This delivery introduces Morgan to its first set of Class 6 battery electric step vans from Xos, with additional orders placed for its facilities in Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

“It’s an honor to welcome Morgan Services as one of our valued customers,” says Dakota Semler, CEO and co-founder of Xos. “Adding Morgan Services to our growing list of linen and uniform companies is a testament to our step van being the perfect solution to this industry’s electrification needs.”

Xos Energy Solutions also set up nine charging stations at Morgan’s Los Angeles site to service this delivery and future deliveries of Morgan’s electric fleet. This service covered everything from design and permitting to the physical installation of chargers and their activation, underscoring Xos’ commitment to offering turnkey solutions for businesses transitioning to electric vehicles.

Angel Garcia, general manager of Morgan Services Los Angeles, expressed his enthusiasm upon receiving the electric step vans and eagerly anticipates seeing them in operation. He also considers this a significant milestone in transitioning Morgan’s fleet to EVs.

The collaboration with Morgan, which is located near Xos’ headquarters in Los Angeles, holds special significance, reflecting Xos’ dedication to aiding local businesses and communities in the shift toward decarbonizing commercial transportation.