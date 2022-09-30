Xos Delivers FedEx Ground Operators Orders Electric Stepvans

Xos Inc. has delivered 13 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans to four FedEx Ground Operators across four states. The FedEx Ground Operators include RNR Transport Inc. in Olathe, Kan.; SISA Inc. in Pacoima, Calif.; Hidden Arrow Inc. in Niles, Ill.; and Limestone Logistics in Independence, Ky.

“Xos vehicles are now on the road with FedEx Ground Operators across North America, including Canada, and our footprint is only growing from here,” says Esther M. Santos, director of North America sales at Xos. “With the addition of these FedEx Ground Operators, we’re proud to be helping FedEx achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.”

FedEx Ground Operators work as FedEx Corp. independent service providers. FedEx Corp. has publicly announced its sustainability goal to deploy an all-electric parcel pickup and delivery ﬂeet and to reach carbon neutrality by 2040.