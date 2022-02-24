Xos Brings in Steve Ivsan to Head Up EV Program Management

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery electric vehicles (EV) and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, has named Steve Ivsan as head of program management. He will be responsible for defining the Xos product plan and roadmap, designing systems and processes for increased efficiency, and managing various programs within the company.

“With his years of experience spanning multiple automotive technology companies, OEMs, and startups alike, Steve is an excellent addition to our team,” says Giordano Sordoni, COO and co-founder of Xos. “We expect Steve to play an important role in scaling up our manufacturing capabilities as we progress towards our production goals so that we can get trucks on the road with customers faster and more efficiently.”

At Chrysler and Continental Automotive, Ivsan worked in supplier quality, purchasing and commodity management. He has also held roles at EV companies such as Tesla, Byton, Rivian and Outrider. His responsibilities included building out integral teams and departments, deploying critical software, and managing supplier quality. Before joining Xos, Ivsan served as chief procurement officer at Lightning eMotors.

“Xos has a strong history of producing and delivering great products to customers, and currently is experiencing a very exciting stage of growth,” states Ivsan. “I joined because I believe in the products we’re building, and I enjoy the people I get to work with every day.”