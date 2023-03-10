Xos Brings Latest-Generation Electric Step Van to the Fleet Market

Xos Inc. has debuted its 2023 battery-electric step van, built on the company’s medium- and heavy-duty X-Platform chassis.

Xos says the step van operates with a centralized liquid thermal management system and includes several structural changes to the chassis system. Together, these optimize the performance of the battery systems and allow for more compact packaging of harnesses, hoses and high-voltage electronics.

“More compact packaging of the high-voltage power electronics allows for body upfitters and fleets of varying vocations to utilize this chassis in new applications,” says Scott Zion, head of engineering for Xos.

The van, which is now available for purchase, also features an enhanced telematics module and over-the-air software capabilities.

Xos notes that vehicles based on its X-Platform chassis are currently operating in the parcel delivery, uniform rental and cash-in-transit industries.