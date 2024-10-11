Xos Adds Two Wheelbase Options to SV Step Van for Greater Flexibility

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, has introduced the 2025 Xos SV Step Van with two new wheelbase options: 158 and 208 inches. These additions complement the existing 178-inch wheelbase, offering fleet operators enhanced flexibility to meet their specific operational needs.

Whether optimizing routes for urban deliveries or maximizing cargo capacity for larger shipments, the expanded wheelbase options ensure that the Xos SV Step Van can serve various industries, including parcel delivery, uniform services and cash-in-transit. With these new wheelbases, Xos now offers a total of five body lengths ranging from 14 to 22 feet.

“Customization and flexibility are at the core of our product philosophy,” says Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos. “By adding both the 158-inch and 208-inch wheelbases to our lineup, we’re giving customers the ability to configure their vehicles in a way that best supports their unique operational requirements. These new options strengthen the adaptability of the Xos SV Step Van, solidifying it as one of the most versatile electric vehicles available today.”

The Xos SV Step Van continues to feature these attributes:

Efficient battery performance to minimize charging intervals and maximize time on the road

High cargo capacity, tailored to a variety of applications

Minimal maintenance requirements, reducing downtime and lowering total cost of ownership compared with diesel vehicles

The 2025 Xos SV Step Van, including the new wheelbase options and body lengths, is now available for order. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.xostrucks.com/stepvan.