XLR8 America Issues $20.7M Purchase Order in Alliance with DG Matrix

XLR8 America has issued an $20.7 million purchase order as part of a strategic alliance with DG Matrix aimed at fulfilling future orders for its expanding customer base. This investment underscores XLR8’s commitment to driving the adoption of DG Matrix’s Level 3 electric vehicle charging solutions.

Starting in 2025, XLR8 and DG Matrix will collaborate closely to proliferate DG Matrix’s technology throughout the United States. DG Matrix, backed by over 120 engineers, has developed a product that will debut in the first quarter of 2025.

XLR8’s business team will work together with customers to tailor business models and financing structures aligned with their goals and aspirations. This initial $20.7 million purchase order is just the beginning, targeting a potential sales pipeline exceeding $1 billion, as identified by DG Matrix’s marketing team.

“This MOU is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the significant impact we plan to make in the industry,” says Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “Together, we are positioned to deliver solutions that will shape the future of microgrids and EV charging.”

XLR8 America and DG Matrix are committed to making long-distance travel with EVs more convenient, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable. The companies intend to address the entire solution spectrum — from financing and infrastructure analysis to site preparation, execution and ongoing support.