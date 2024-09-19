XLR8 America, EVoke Aim to Enhance EV Charging for Parking Industry Facilities

Electric vehicle charging solutions provider XLR8 America has formed a strategic partnership with EVoke Systems, a charge station management system (CSMS) supplier.

This collaboration enables XLR8 America to offer parking owners and operators a solution for managing and optimizing their EV charging infrastructure across properties, while ensuring a charging experience for drivers with a focus on consistent performance and the ability to scale capacity to meet local demand.

As the market for EV charging infrastructure enters a period of rapid growth, parking facilities are becoming critical hubs for EV drivers. The XLR8 America and EVoke partnership addresses this need by combining XLR8 America’s abilities in second-generation EV charging infrastructure with EVoke’s management and reporting capabilities. Advantages of this combination for parking lot owners and operators include:

Seamless integration with existing systems — EVoke’s CSMS is designed for easy integration into existing parking management and operational systems, ensuring scalability and minimal disruption during implementation.

— EVoke’s CSMS is designed for easy integration into existing parking management and operational systems, ensuring scalability and minimal disruption during implementation. Optimized energy use and costs — EVoke’s intelligent load management system helps balance charging loads, reducing energy costs and the need for expensive building infrastructure upgrades.

— EVoke’s intelligent load management system helps balance charging loads, reducing energy costs and the need for expensive building infrastructure upgrades. New revenue streams — Flexible pricing and access control tools allow parking operators to create customized pricing policies and offer discounts, unlocking new revenue opportunities.

— Flexible pricing and access control tools allow parking operators to create customized pricing policies and offer discounts, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Management reporting — Monthly transaction revenue reporting broken out by charge station sites and chargers along with payments to CSOs. Third-party reporting to government agencies & utilities for rebates.

— Monthly transaction revenue reporting broken out by charge station sites and chargers along with payments to CSOs. Third-party reporting to government agencies & utilities for rebates. Simplified operations — EVoke’s intuitive interface and group management features streamline the management of multiple charging stations across various locations.

— EVoke’s intuitive interface and group management features streamline the management of multiple charging stations across various locations. Enhanced EV driver satisfaction — Features like idle fee management and access control create a seamless and convenient charging experience for EV drivers.

— Features like idle fee management and access control create a seamless and convenient charging experience for EV drivers. Data-driven reliability — XLR8’s data-driven approach ensures charging stations are operational and accessible when drivers need them.

“We are thrilled to partner with EVoke Systems to deliver smarter EV charging solutions to the parking industry,” says Frank O’Connor, CEO of XLR8 America. “This partnership enhances our ability to offer parking operators EV charging that integrates seamlessly into existing operations. Data-driven AI solutions not only optimize EV charging infrastructure to meet current demand, but also foster long-term business growth. The goal is to enhance customer experience by focusing on individual facility customization and charging station reliability.”

“EVoke is excited to collaborate with XLR8 America to empower parking operators in the EV charging space,” adds Tosh Dutt, interim CEO of EVoke. “Our advanced CSMS, combined with XLR8 America’s expertise in delivering scalable EV charging solutions, enables owners of parking facilities to quickly become leaders in providing smart and sustainable EV charging solutions to their customers.”