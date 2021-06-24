XL Fleet Partners with Rubicon to Penetrate Waste/Recycling Market

XL Fleet Corp. has formed an agreement with Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, to bring XL Fleet’s offerings for fleet electrification to Rubicon’s network of waste and recycling hauler partners.

This partnership will allow XL Fleet to grow its customer base by jointly approaching Rubicon’s expansive partner network with the Electrification-as-a-Service offering. XL Fleet will provides hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and all-electric solutions, as well as deliver charging infrastructure through its XL Grid division, as a complete, end-to-end offering to Rubicon’s network of more than 7,000 vendor and hauler partners across the U.S.

“The market opportunity to help electrify the waste and recycling industry is significant as fleets look to meet their sustainability goals, and this collaboration expands and advances our existing efforts to capitalize on this growing opportunity,” says Tod Hynes, founder and president at XL Fleet.

“With the help of XL Fleet’s electrification offering, Rubicon will be able to offer solutions to its network of hauler partners, and bring enhanced cost-efficiency, convenience and performance to their fleets.”

This latest partnership builds on XL Fleet’s existing initiatives in the waste and recycling space, including a partnership with refuse truck provider Curbtender, to develop all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.