XENDEE Raises $12 Million to Finance Net-Zero DER, EV Charging Deployments

XENDEE Corp., a distributed energy resources (DER) planning and operation software company, has raised $12 million in Series A financing to increase the company’s Net-Zero DER and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging platform deployments.

Anzu Partners led the round, with additional financing from TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), a full-service travel center network, Evergy Ventures, the non-regulated investment arm of Evergy Inc., and Surlamer Investments.

“We are pleased to announce new financing from these strategic investors and partners that will help increase XENDEE’s market presence and accelerate the global adoption of alternative energy systems needed to achieve superior business outcomes and net-zero carbon emissions goals,” says Adib Naslé, CEO and co-founder of XENDEE. “We look forward to working closely with our new partners to improve the adoption, delivery and operation of reliable clean energy systems worldwide.”

“At TA, we are strongly committed to sustainability and alternative energy,” states Jon Pertchik, TA’s CEO. “The nation needs a viable infrastructure to increase the adoption of sustainable fuels, and TA’s investment in XENDEE reflects our ongoing commitment to this goal. By using an optimized solar-powered microgrid, XENDEE is developing a powerful and publicly accessible electric truck charging source that is ideal for use at travel centers. We believe it could serve as a blue-print for deployment and operation of Net-Zero EV fast-charging stations nationwide.”

XENDEE’s platform integrates all stages necessary to achieve bankable distributed energy systems. It generates CFO and engineer-ready reports for DER project decision support, planning, design, resilience and real-time operation.

“XENDEE’s transformational software technology unlocks the DER value chain by delivering the sophistication and speed electric utility planners and their customers need to decarbonize and democratize access to clean, reliable energy,” adds Dennis Odell, Evergy Ventures’ vice president.