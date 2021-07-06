Xebec to Deliver 18 Units of RNG Production Platform

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has signed a master service agreement (MSA) with a U.S.-based renewable natural gas (RNG) dairy farm project developer for the purchase of BGX Biostream units.

The MSA will support the order of an initial 18 units, with the potential for additional orders under the same service agreement. This agreement represents the single largest unit order the company has received to date for Biostream.

As a result of the MSA and additional expected orders, Xebec has also started the production of 30 Biostream units for delivery over the next year. The company’s increased manufacturing requirements are in part supported by the recently announced acquisition of Tennessee-based Nortec. Xebec’s Canadian manufacturing facility is being modified and is expected to allow for the annual production of approximately 30 to 40 Biostream units. In addition, the company is exploring new capacity in the U.S. as more purchase orders are signed.

Starting at a list price of $1.5 million, Biostream is a containerized and fully automated design that offers easy and quick installation and commissioning. Xebec’s Cleantech Service Network (CSN) supports these installations locally throughout the entire setup process and for the lifetime of the renewable natural gas equipment.

“The team has worked hard over the last two years to develop this containerized system, which offers many benefits to customers, such as short delivery times, fast installation, modularity, ability to automatically handle fluctuating flow rates, low operating costs and, equally important, a very competitive price,” says Kurt Sorschak, chairman, CEO and president of Xebec.