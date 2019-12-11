Xebec Buys CDA Systems LLC, Expanding Support in Bay Area

Xebec Adsorption Inc. says its Xebec Holding USA Inc. subsidiary has acquired CDA Systems LLC, a distributor and service provider of oil-free air compressors, air dryers and filtration systems.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CDA designs, sells, rents and maintains clean dry air systems and supports major manufacturers with equipment installations. These have included value-engineered solutions supporting compression, dehydration, CNG and other specialty gases.

“The CDA purchase continues Xebec’s strategic journey to provide local, customer-centric service, support and operations capabilities for our clean-tech and renewable gas segment,” says Kurt Sorschak, president and CEO of Xebec Adsorption. “This is a critical component to our value proposition, and a key advantage to choosing Xebec for biogas upgrading projects. To be worry-free is important to customers, and knowing that experienced local service and support is available delivers that peace of mind.”

CDA’s principals will remain with CDA post-acquisition in order to optimize the integration into Xebec’s industrial service and grow the business.

The CDA acquisition follows on the recent news that Xebec signed a letter of intent with Maas Energy Works to provide four small-scale, containerized biogas upgrading units in California. These BiostreamT units will support the production of renewable natural gas from biogas streams generated from animal waste on small dairy farms located throughout California.