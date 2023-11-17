XCharge Opens Net Zero EV Charger Facility in Kyle, Texas

XCharge North America, an original equipment manufacturer that specializes in Level 3 electric vehicle chargers and energy storage devices, has inaugurated its headquarters and facility in Kyle, Texas, unveiling what it says is the “first truly battery-integrated electric vehicle charger in the U.S.,” the Net Zero Series.

Accompanied by Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell and the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, XCharge officials marked the official opening of the charging site and expressed their dedication to collaborating with the city and county toward local economic development.

XCharge NA’s facility is set to significantly enhance local EV accessibility in a region currently underserved in terms of charging infrastructure. This area, encompassing Kyle, San Marcos and neighboring cities, is currently equipped with only 20 public-access Level 2 and DC fast charging stations, despite having a population of more than 123,000 residents.

Over the past year, XCharge has been collaborating with the Greater San Marcos Partnership to develop its 3,500-square-foot facility. This facility is primarily dedicated to the technical aspects of XCharge’s business operations, with plans to expand it to approximately 20,000 square feet in the coming years. This expansion marks a significant step in supporting green initiatives, particularly in the EV charging infrastructure.

“Today, we mark the opening of our facility and the launch of the Net Zero Series charger, reflecting our dedication to innovation, environmental responsibility and the local community,” says XCharge President Aatish Patel. “With every charge, we’re not just fueling vehicles, but also propelling our journey toward a greener and more interconnected future.”