Xcel Energy Orders Two Upgraded Xos Hub Charging Units for Worksites

Xos Inc., a provider of fleet electrification, is offering the next generation of its mobile charging unit, the Xos Hub, a rapidly deployable charging unit designed to help expedite the electrification of fleets. Clean energy provider Xcel Energy has signed a purchase order securing two of the new Hubs to use at its remote worksites.

This new generation of the Hub offers 280 kWh of energy capacity and is more powerful than previous generations, with charging capability up to 160 kW. This is up to four times the charge rate of previous versions.

With four standard CCS1 charge heads, the Hub weighs less than 10,000 lbs., eliminating the need for a commercial driver’s license to transport the Hub. This version is also substantially more affordable with a starting price lower than before.

The Hub can be powered by existing power infrastructure at depots or facilities without the need for upgrades. Alternatively, the Hub can also be charged by a CCS1 inlet from a DC fast-charging station onsite or in the field. This makes the Hub a more versatile solution for several applications, including stopgap charging for electric vehicle fleets, remote and rescue charging, semi-permanent charging or backup power during grid outages.

“The Xos Hub is a game-changer for fleets looking to electrify,” says Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos. “It’s a cost-effective solution that can be deployed quickly and easily. With the lower weight and smaller footprint, it’s an even more flexible system for mobile charging.”

With the ability to be charged from the grid during off-peak hours, in some locations the Hub can save customers up to 40% on electricity costs compared with standard DC Fast Chargers, especially in summer months when peak rates are typically higher. This combined with lower installation costs makes the Hub a significantly more affordable charging solution for EV fleet operators in some applications.

To help achieve its clean transportation vision, Xcel Energy plans to use temporary charging at construction sites where zero-emission vehicles are deployed. Temporary charging will serve as a remote operating base for EVs, enabling the electrification of worksites. Xcel has signed a purchase order for two new Hubs to use for these applications.

The Hub can power electrified construction equipment for more than one shift, eliminating the need to transport offsite for charging. Another innovative use is as a rescue vehicle for EVs that run out of charge, saving the time and cost of towing. By bringing the Hub to the site, the vehicle can be charged then and there.

“By 2050, Xcel Energy is committed to delivering zero-carbon fuel for all vehicles in the states we serve, and a key part of that vision is electrifying our own fleet,” says Jeff Savage, Xcel Energy’s senior vice president, chief audit and financial services officer. “We’re excited about our clean transportation future, and the ability to charge our electrified equipment at remote worksites is another step we’re pursuing to reduce carbon emissions.”