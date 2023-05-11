World Fuel Provides All-Electric Refueling Truck to Pump Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Toulon Hyères Airport in France has deployed World Fuel’s all-electric refueling trucks, converted from existing diesel-powered refuelers.

These redesigned all-electric vehicles are distributing Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, made available for the first time to business and commercial operators at the airport.

“World Fuel’s mission is to enable customers and partners in the aviation sector to adopt sustainable practices and decarbonize their operations. We commend Toulon Hyères airport for their leadership by setting a great example for others to follow,” says Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, for World Fuel. “Our shared vision of a sustainable future has propelled us to expand our traditional services beyond renewables such as SAF, solar and electricity into developing sustainable equipment for airport operations through electrifying traditionally carbon-intensive refueling vehicles.”

In developing the decarbonization plan for Toulon Hyères Airport, World Fuel sought to lower the carbon intensity of the airport’s fueling operations in a comprehensive and holistic manner. This meant that rather than simply procuring new electric vehicles for the site, the World Fuel team pioneered an innovative concept of reusing diesel-powered refuelers and electrifying them to avoid the waste associated with the disposal of the existing trucks. These fully electric trucks, complete with an electric drivetrain and integrated pumping capability, serve to effectively eliminate carbon emissions during aircraft refueling.

Toulon Hyères will also benefit from easier maintenance due to the all-electric drive train and fast retrofit operation to reduce downtime.

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 39 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial aviation customers worldwide.