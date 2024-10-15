Workhorse W56 Extended-Wheelbase Electric Step Van Achieves Certifications

Workhorse Group Inc.’s 208-inch extended-wheelbase version of the all-electric W56 step van has been self-certified to meet full FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) and received HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project) certification.

These certifications not only validate the vehicle’s safety and environmental compliance, but also underscore Workhorse’s ability to provide solutions for the electric commercial vehicle market.

“Achieving FMVSS and receiving HVIP certification for our extended-wheelbase W56 is a critical step in bringing this vehicle to market and delivering on our commitment to provide safe, sustainable and high-performance electric vehicles,” says Ryan Gaul, president–Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “The 208-inch version extends our product offering to meet larger cargo volume requirements, while providing the same efficient and robust platform as the 178-inch version. Customers with both vehicles will benefit from easy servicing, high uptime and interchangeable parts, reducing the complexity of operating both vehicle platforms.”

The extended-wheelbase W56 is now in full production at Workhorse’s manufacturing facility, and delivery of existing orders is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Designed to meet the requirements of last-mile delivery, the 208-inch W56 has a payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. Over 100 enhancements were made from the original 178-inch model to the new 208-inch model, including advanced safety features and improved performance metrics.