Workhorse W56 Electric Step Van Completes Trip of More than 1,000 Miles

Workhorse Group Inc. has successfully completed a journey of more than 1,000 miles in its W56 electric step van. Starting with a drive from the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana, to the company’s headquarters in Cincinnati, the W56 then continued 940 miles to Orlando, Florida, and the FedEx Forward Service Provider Summit. The step van traveled a total of 1,028 miles.

The vehicle successfully navigated through various terrains and difficult weather conditions. Hurricane Helene brought strong winds and heavy rain during portions of the journey, and the W56 performed reliably, maintaining steady performance and durability. With a 150-plus mile range and an average efficiency of 27 MPGe during this trip — supported by regenerative braking and fast charging at public Level 3 charging stations — the W56 showcased its ability to handle the demands of long-distance travel.

“Our trip from Cincinnati to Orlando demonstrates that the W56 is built to meet our customers’ needs and the demands of their businesses,” says Ryan Gaul, president of Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “While we could have shipped the truck down to the summit, we were able to use this opportunity to showcase the W56’s reliability, durability and capabilities. The truck handled well at every part of the journey, ran efficiently and charged quickly across our route. We look forward to showing the W56 off at the summit, and to producing and delivering more of these game-changing vehicles to our customers.”

Workhorse’s participation in the summit in Orlando provided an opportunity to showcase how the W56 integrates into last-mile parcel and package delivery fleets. This invitation-only event brings together FedEx executives, service providers and vendors, giving Workhorse a platform to demonstrate the W56’s on-road performance, service and support network. As an exhibitor, the W56 that completed the journey will also participate in demonstrations for three days in the summit’s Ride & Drive.