Workhorse Group Lands Orders for Seven W56 Electric Step Vans

Workhorse Group Inc. has secured purchase orders from three independent delivery parcel service providers for its W56 step vans.

The new orders, received in the 30 days following the company’s participation at the FedEx Forward Service Provider Summit, are for seven W56 electric trucks for parcel delivery, including both the standard 178-inch wheelbase (for 1,000 cubic feet of cargo space) and the new 208-inch extended wheelbase (for 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space). All vehicles are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024.

With an increase in fleet interest, Workhorse’s third quarter was active, with demos performed at multiple parcel delivery terminal depots across California, where FedEx has installed and connected electric charging systems. Additional potential truck orders are now in the quoting process.

“As parcel delivery fleets transition to zero-emission vehicles, we believe the W56 is an ideal fit,” says Ryan Gaul, president of Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “We understand the importance of uptime for parcel operators, especially during the busy holiday season. That’s why we back our vehicles with a robust service and support network through our certified dealers and national service partners, which helps keep trucks on the road and deliveries on time. Our W56 models are built for the real-world demands of last-mile delivery, offering effective range, cargo capacity flexibility, durability and reliability in every configuration.”

Designed, engineered and built at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana, the W56 provides fleet operators with options tailored to specific operational requirements. The W56 1,000- and 1,200-cubic-foot models deliver the cargo capacity and reliability that parcel delivery fleets demand.

The Workhorse W56 step van is engineered to meet the needs of commercial last-mile delivery operations. With its eAxle electric drivetrain and extended range aided by regenerative braking, the W56 delivers efficiency, lower operational costs and a reduced environmental footprint.