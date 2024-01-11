Workhorse Receives Second Fleet Purchase Order for W56 Step Van

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has received its second fleet purchase order for the W56 step van from a leading commercial fleet operator. The 15-vehicle order is expected to be delivered in 2024 by Workhorse’s dealer, Kingsburg Truck Center.

The W56 provides a blend of high reliability, quality and serviceability. The zero-emission delivery work van is designed to meet the challenging demands of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting benchmark payload capacity of approximately 10,000 pounds and with a range of up to 150 miles. The W56 step van also offers a large 1,000-plus cubic foot cargo box with lowered step-in and wide cabin door for easier entry and exit. Built with the delivery driver in mind, the cabin has been ergonomically designed while providing safety and comfort during even the longest shifts.

“With this new fleet order, we are building momentum and ramping up sales for our purpose-built Class 5/6 vehicle,” says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “This is our second conversion from a demo vehicle trial to a sale for the W56 since we started production in September. We have a number of fully outfitted demo vehicle placements scheduled in the first quarter of this year and look forward to successful performance of our incredibly capable and reliable delivery van.”