Workhorse Provides Extended-Wheelbase Version of W56

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has released its latest innovation, the W56 with a 208-inch wheelbase. This extended-wheelbase version of the W56 is designed to accommodate Workhorse’s next-generation step van body, spanning 22 feet with a cargo volume of 1,200 cubic feet.

“The 208-inch wheelbase W56 is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Josh Anderson, Workhorse chief technology officer. “We’ve added over 100 refinements to this new variant of the W56, designed to provide enhanced efficiency and easier upfitting. These include improved service access, additional charge port location options, new entry and cargo door options, and a revised rear box structure. Modular accessories such as doors, lighting and liftgates support a wide range of commercial applications. We believe this next-generation electric vehicle sets a new standard for efficiency and versatility.”

The 208-inch wheelbase W56 builds upon the success of its predecessor, the W56 with 178-inch wheelbase, retaining the features that have been well-received by fleet managers and operators. This zero-emission delivery work van is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting a payload capacity of approximately 10,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles. The ergonomically designed cabin prioritizes driver safety and comfort, even during the longest work shifts.

As previously disclosed, Workhorse has secured an order for the extended-wheelbase W56 from a customer that was impressed by the W56 platform and the service and support provided by the company but required a larger version of the W56 to meet its specific needs.

Standard production of the new, extended-wheelbase W56 is set to begin in the third quarter of 2024 at Workhorse’s Union City, Indiana, assembly complex, alongside the 178-inch-wheelbase W56, launched in the third quarter of 2023. Initial customer deliveries of the 208-inch-wheelbase W56 are expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.