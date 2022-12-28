Workhorse Halts C1000 Commercial Vehicle Line Production

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, is discontinuing the C1000 program, effective immediately, as it fully focuses its resources on advancing its product roadmap for the W4 CC, W750 and W56 electric vehicles.

“We are pleased to conclude 2022 with legacy issues behind us and are looking ahead to 2023 fully focused on executing our commercial vehicle product roadmaps and advancing our Aero and Stables & Stalls businesses,” says CEO Rick Dauch. “We are on track with our plans to ramp up production and deliveries across our W4 CC, W750 and W56 in 2023 and beyond.”

“The conversations we’ve had with customers over the last several weeks have reinforced that demand for our vehicles is strong,” continues Dauch. “We remain confident in our ability to win in the EV market and create value for our customers, our communities and our shareholders.”

The company reaffirmed its revised guidance range for 2022, which includes manufacturing and delivering approximately 25-100 vehicles and generating between $5 million and $15 million in revenue.